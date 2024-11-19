Russia starts mass production of mobile bomb shelters

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

The Russian emergency ministry's research institute announced the start of the mass production of mobile bomb shelters, designed to provide protection from threats such as radiation, shock waves and natural disasters.

These structures, dubbed "KUB-M", have the appearance of shipping containers and can be installed even in the extreme cold conditions of northern Russia. Each standard unit can shelter 54 people and can be expanded with additional modules.

The development of the shelters

The development of the "KUB-Ms" coincides with the decision of the US to authorize Ukraine to use long-range missiles to attack targets inside Russian territory, a move that the Kremlin called "reckless" and which has generated warnings of a possible response from Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree expanding the country's nuclear doctrine and allowing the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states if they are backed by atomic powers. According to the decree, any aggression against Russia or its allies by a member of a coalition will be interpreted as a joint attack by the entire alliance.

The announcement of the bomb shelters comes on the 1,000th day of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the changes reflect an adaptation to the "current geopolitical reality" and stressed that nuclear weapons are regarded by Russia as "an instrument of defensive deterrence." However, he warned that any massive attack, even by a non-nuclear-armed country such as Ukraine but backed by a nuclear power, could justify a response with these weapons.