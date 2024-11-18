Russia issues threats after Biden's authorization to Ukraine: 'The response will be significant'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

The Russian government reacted to Joe Biden's decision to authorize the use of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), a powerful long-range US weapon, for targeted strikes inside Russian territory.

The Kremlin promised a commensurate response if Kiev uses Washington-supplied long-range missiles to attack targets inside Russia.

"Kiev's use of long-range missiles to attack our territory would mean the direct involvement of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia, as well as a radical change in the essence and nature of the conflict," Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia's response would then be adequate and significant" she warned in a statement.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, argued that escalation of the conflict could lead Russia to use weapons systems that have not been used.

"If this happens, Russia will have to respond. That is a question for the Defense Ministry. But it is clear that there will be a response. The use of new weapons systems, which the Russian Federation has not used on Ukrainian territory, cannot be ruled out," he wrote on his Telegram account.

"The outgoing President Biden, due to his age, like anyone else - we are all mortal - will pass away at some point. But it seems that thinking abut it, he dreams of eternity and wants to drag the whole of America with him. And maybe the whole world," he highlighted.