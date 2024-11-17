China: At least eight dead and 17 wounded in second mass attack in a week

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 17 de noviembre, 2024

Eight people were stabbed to death and 17 injured on Saturday at a vocational school in eastern China, authorities reported. Police attributed the killings to a student who was frustrated because he had failed graduation exams.

Police in the town of Yixing, where the tragedy occurred, explained that the attack took place at the Wuxi Professional Institute of Art and Technology in Jiangsu province.

This is the second attack in China in less than a week, after a vehicle rammed into a crowd in the south of the country on Monday, killing 35 people.

Authorities also said the suspect, a 21-year-old student at the school, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect, who was angry "because he had failed his graduation exams and because he was dissatisfied with his internship pay, returned to the school to show express his anger and commit these murders," the police report said.

The educational center, which has about 12,000 enrolled according to its website, is located about 150 kilometers east of Shanghai, the economic and financial capital of the Asian country.

It welcomes students from all over the country and offers numerous training courses, especially in art, design, ceramics and fashion.

The police reported that the suspect "confessed to everything."

The emergency services involved "are fully mobilized to attend to the injured, manage the aftermath of the tragedy and carry out the investigation into this case," police stated.

So far, no video of the attack has been circulating on social media, but many users said they were shocked by the string of two mass attacks in just a few days.

"What state of desperation must those people be in to go to such extremes," wondered one user on the Chinese social network Weibo.

"Security should be reinforced on campuses, as should psychology courses for students, so that tragedies of this kind don't happen again," suggested another.

Meanwhile, Chinese censorship is showing signs of strong activity in controlling comments on Weibo, especially those posted by followers with official accounts.

State television CCTV reports receiving 6,357 comments, but only twenty are visible, all of which are very formal.