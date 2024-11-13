Sheinbaum absent from APEC 2024 due to tensions with Boluarte

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

The leaders of Pacific nations have traveled to Lima, Peru, to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which will conclude this Sunday, where measures on trade will be discussed and made. Virtually all major leaders are scheduled to attend, with the exception of one notable absence.

Claudia Sheinbaum, president of Mexico since Oct. 1, confirmed that she will not attend and that the Ministry of Economy would attend in her place, without giving any reason. The decision probably stems from the weakening of bilateral relations between her country and Peru. The inauguration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's successor was not attended by anyone who holds an official position in Dina Boluarte's government.

The Peruvian cabinet lamented Sheinbaum's boycott of the forum. "It hurts me personally very much that Mexico is not present. Mexico is a great country and its people are spectacular, really spectacular. I say this firsthand because I had the honor of being an official, the second of the Peruvian embassy in Mexico some years ago," said Elmer Schialer, Peru's foreign minister.

The presidents of the Philippines and Papua New Guinea will not be present either.

But all eyes will be on Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at a time of great tension between the United States and China. The leaders of the world's two largest economies are scheduled to land in Lima on Thursday, Schialer said.

In what will be one of his last official trips abroad before he hands over the presidency to Donald Trump, Biden, who will attend the forum with a large delegation, has scheduled a meeting with Boluarte, in which they will discuss, apart from economic and trade issues, his defeat in the presidential election.

Xi Jinping will not attend the forum and will remain at the Peruvian Government Palace, where he will have his respective meeting with Boluarte. For this reason, at least officially, Biden and his Chinese counterpart will not meet face-to-face.

At the APEC forum, the leaders will discuss different aspects related to trade and digitalization and will seek out plans to boost the region's economies.