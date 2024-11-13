Argentina's highest criminal court upholds Cristina Kirchner's disqualification and prison sentence

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

In early December, Argentina's Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, the highest court in the country’s criminal jurisdiction, upheld the conviction of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner for diverting public works contracts to a frontman, businessman Lázaro Báez, during her presidency.

The sentence includes six years of imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from holding public office. The lawyers of the former president (2007-2015) and former vice-president (2019-2023) submitted documents assuring that they will appeal to the highest court available: the Supreme Court of Justice.

Both the prosecution and the defense sought to file appeals in an attempt to overturn the decision of the Court of Cassation, but the court rejected them. The prosecution aims to expand the charges to include illicit association, while the defense seeks to have the charges dismissed entirely.

Despite the ruling, Kirchner will not go to prison immediately. The sentence will only be enforced if the Supreme Court decides so, a process that could take years. Additionally, given that she is over 70 years old, she may serve the sentence at home.

In addition to the former president, the court also upheld the sentences against Lázaro Báez, the former Secretary of Public Works José López, the former head of the National Roads Authority Nelson Periotti, and several other former officials.