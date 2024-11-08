Police Chief of Anti-Money Laundering in Madrid Arrested During Historic Cocaine Seizure in Spain

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

A chief inspector of the Economic Crimes Section of the National Police in Madrid, Spain, was arrested as part of an operation that culminated in the historic seizure of more than 13 tons of cocaine, the largest drug seizure ever recorded in the country's history.

Shipment intercepted in Algeciras

The shipment was intercepted at the port of Algeciras, one of the main entry points for goods into Spain. The container from the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador, raised suspicions due to the exporter's history of illicit trafficking. Upon inspection on October 14, it was discovered that the drugs were hidden beneath boxes of bananas.

The seizure of 13,062 kilos of cocaine represents not only a national record, but also the second largest intervention in Europe in a single container. The value of the drug is estimated at up to 780 million euros on the street market.

Arrests and searches in several provinces

The investigation led to a series of coordinated raids in different provinces of Spain. Five searches were carried out, four in Alicante and one in Madrid, in which agents confiscated documents that are now being analyzed. In addition, a woman was arrested in Toledo, a partner in the company receiving the container. However, two of the main managers of the importing company are still at large.

In total, the authorities have arrested some 15 people so far, including the chief inspector and his partner. During the search of the chief inspector's home, officers found approximately 20 million euros hidden in walls, an indication of possible proceeds from drug trafficking activities.

The charges against the police chief are clear: membership in a criminal organization, drug trafficking, omission of the duty to prosecute, bribery and money laundering.

Concern about criminal infiltration in the police force

The arrest of the high chief of the National Police has shaken the institution, generating doubts about the possible infiltration of organized crime in its ranks. Cooperation between the National Police and the Tax Agency's Customs Surveillance Service was crucial in intercepting the shipment and advancing the investigation. The authorities have promised to continue with the investigations and to clarify the details of this criminal network, which highlights the extent of drug trafficking in Spain.