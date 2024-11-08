Change of era: Qatar tells Hamas it is no longer welcome in the country

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

Qatar announced to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas that it is no longer welcome in the country, Israeli media outlet Kan revealed.

Sources close to the matter told Kan that the move follows strong pressure from the U.S. government.

In the past, Qatar has acknowledged providing the Hamas leadership with the opportunity to stay in the country, reportedly to facilitate negotiations with the terrorist organization.

Qatar, the main state financier of Islamic terrorism



It should be noted that Qatar has not only hosted the Hamas leadership since the outbreak of the current war in the Gaza Strip, but has been doing so since 2012. Additionally, during the October 7 massacre, the terrorist group released a video showing Ismail Hanyieh - the Hamas leader who was killed last July in an operation attributed to Israel, which took place in Iran - celebrating the attack alongside other Hamas leaders.

Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar celebrates and prays for the success of the terror attacks happening right now in Israel. Once a Ji&adi always a Ji&adi.#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/LvijYjbAsr — Kavi 🇮🇳 (@kavita_tewari) October 7, 2023

Likewise, Israel recently revealed that some journalists from Al Jazeera, the propaganda arm of Qatar, have ties to the terrorist groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

The Jewish state also revealed that the Qatari media outlet has a secret communication channel with Hamas.

Qatar is widely regarded as a key state sponsor of various Islamic terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Taliban, Jabhat Al Nusra, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

In fact, as revealed last August, Qatar was implicated in the September 11 attacks.

The plea agreement reached earlier this year between the United States and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11 (9/11) terrorist attacks, would have kept Qatar's role and responsibility in the attack hidden. However, after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revoked the plea agreements of Mohammed and two of his accomplices, a series of attacks carried out by Mohammed on U.S. soil were revealed, which, according to the Middle East Research Institute (MEMRI), could potentially prove Qatar's complicity in orchestrating them.

The documents also reveal that in 1996, when Mohammed began planning what would later become the 9/11 attacks, Qatar helped the terrorist flee the country after the FBI alerted the Qatari government about his plans to travel to Doha, the capital. This came at a time when the FBI was preparing to arrest him for his involvement in several terrorist plots, such as the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

With Qatar's help, Mohammed fled to Afghanistan and then to Pakistan, where he continued to plan the attacks that would lead to 9/11.