Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Washington with "direct military conflict" due to the Biden-Harris Administration's push for the hatred of Russians.

"Under the current president, who pushed the spiral of Russophobia in the United States to the limit, our countries are on the brink of a direct military conflict," Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Hurriyet. A statement picked up by AFP.

Regarding next Tuesday's elections, the Russian foreign minister said that, whoever wins, it will not influence bilateral relations between the two countries.

"We have no preference. When the Trump Administration was in power, it adopted the largest number of anti-Russian sanctions compared to its predecessors. No matter who wins the election, we do not believe that the anti-Russian tilt of the United States can change," he said.

North Korea, on Russia's side

As these statements were coming out, Kim Jong Un's regime reiterated its backing for Russia in the conflict against Ukraine, after it became public that North Korea sent troops to Moscow to serve as military support.

"We repeat that we will always stand by our Russian comrades until the day of victory. There is no doubt that under the wise leadership of the eminent Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian army and people will achieve a great victory," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.