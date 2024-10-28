Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

An ambulance driver and paramedic at two hospitals in the Gaza Strip claimed that Hamas uses these facilities for its terrorist activities.

The Gazan paramedic's statements were made during an interrogation released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday, after he was arrested on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

The detainee, who claimed he worked for the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health at the Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabalya and Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, claimed that members of the terror group "are present; they are in the courtyards, at the gates of the buildings, in the offices of Kamal Adwan hospital."

The man added that Hamas members use ambulances to transport their wounded and for their terrorist activities, instead of using them to help civilians.

The paramedic also harshly criticized the leadership in Gaza stating that the inhabitants of the Palestinian coastal territory are "fed up" with this situation. "We have had enough. They [Hamas] are deployed in the hospitals, deployed in the schools," he said.

IDF arrests dozens of terrorists inside Jabalya hospital



The paramedic's statements come within the framework of an IDF operation in Jabalya, in northern Gaza, with an emphasis on Kamal Adwan hospital, due to the fact that, as mentioned, it has become a center of Hamas terrorist activity.

Before the operation began, the IDF evacuated Gazan civilians and ensured that they would receive the necessary emergency care, the Israeli Army reported.

Israeli forces arrested some 600 terrorists during the operation, 60 of whom, including some who participated in the October 7 massacre, were inside the hospital. In addition, at least one of the radicals was reported to be a hospital employee.

The IDF indicated that some of those arrested had attempted to flee the area by blending in with civilians during the evacuation facilitated by Israel.

Terrorists' weapons and money in the hospital



Inside the hospital, Israeli forces additionally found weapons and money used for terrorist purposes, the IDF reported.

The Israeli army added that the hospitals were used to hold hostages, conceal weapons and conduct terrorist activities since the outbreak of the war on October 7.