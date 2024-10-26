The body of a Venezuelan opposition activist is found after he was kidnapped by agents of the Maduro regime

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de octubre, 2024

The body of a Venezuelan oppositionist was found at the foot of a bridge in the border state of Apure, hours after the political leader was kidnapped by the repressive forces of Nicolas Maduro's regime.

The opposition party Voluntad Popular denounced in a statement the "murder" of Edwin Santos, co-founder of the political group and leader of Apure state, who had been missing for twelve hours.

"Voluntad Popular denounces responsibly and with deep sorrow before the country and the International community the murder of Edwin Santos at the hands of the Maduro regime," reads the statement.

An image of the corpse of Edwin Santos@leopoldolopez / 'X'

Voluntad Popular reported that the leader had been missing since Wednesday afternoon, October 23, "when he was heading on his motorcycle towards the community of El Piñal and was intercepted by state security officials, a fact confirmed by witnesses in the area. As of yesterday afternoon, we have the confirmation that he was at the DGCIM headquarters in Guasdualito."

"We hold responsible for this murder the regime of Nicolás Maduro and particularly Wilmer Rodríguez, governor of Apure state; José 'Chema' Romero, mayor of Páez municipality; and the entire chain of command of the DGCIM and SEBIN in the state," the party sentenced.

Leopoldo López, a well-known Venezuelan opposition figure in exile, said that Santos was tortured until he was killed by Maduro's dictatorship.

"Edwin Santos (...) was kidnapped, tortured and MURDERED by Maduro's security services. He was a good man, a man of work and faith. He was a good friend of mine and we will not stop until those responsible for his murder are held accountable," said Lopez.

María Corina Machado, Venezuela's top opposition leader, denounced the crime against Santos and called on the international community to condemn the politically motivated assassination.

"This has escalated to another level of violence and evil. A citizen is kidnapped for political reasons, killed while under the power of security forces and his body abandoned in the street," Machado said. "We demand that international justice be applied in the face of the crimes against humanity that are on the rise in Venezuela!"

ALERTA MUNDIAL



Esto es desgarrador.

Asesinaron a Edwin.

Un joven líder político y voluntario católico, padre de dos niños chiquitos. Activista de Voluntad Popular y nuestro Director del Comando Con Vzla en la parroquia San Camilo en el Nula, estado Apure.

Un hombre bueno y… pic.twitter.com/Dtwa0FP7WV — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 25, 2024

Since before July 28, the date on which the Maduro dictatorship committed a fragile electoral fraud widely condemned by the international community, the repressive forces of the Chavista regime increased their persecution against political dissidence; kidnapping activists, journalists and civilians.

Following the fraud and subsequent opposition protests, regime officials further increased their repressive tactics under the 'Operation Knock Knock', a fearsome practice executed by Venezuelan intelligence and security agencies to kidnap and disappear hundreds of civilians and political leaders.

With forced confessions and terror music in the background, Maduro's state agencies began to disseminate videos of the kidnappings on official social networks to frighten Venezuelan civil society after the large number of votes obtained by opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez on July 28.

In total, according to unofficial data, it is estimated that more than 2,000 people have been kidnapped since the elections. 18 have been killed, including Santos.