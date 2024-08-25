Opposition leader Machado calls Venezuelans "to the streets" on August 28th

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro RondónAFP Verified by 24 de agosto, 2024

On Saturday, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called Venezuelans "to the streets" next Wednesday, August 28, one month after the electoral fraud perpetrated by dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"Venezuelans are once again in the streets. This August 28; with family, with your children, with your grandchildren and with your birth certificate in hand, we ratify #ActaMataSentencia," Machado posted on X, next to an image that reads "to the streets on the 28th."

The opposition claims the victory of candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who received more than 70% of the votes, according to the copies of the official electoral minutes collected by the opposition and uploaded to a web page. Different agencies and international organizations verified the evidence.

Machado's call comes after the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice, controlled by Maduro's regime, issued a ruling certifying the electoral results issued by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council.

To date, the CNE has not shown the tally sheets proving Maduro's alleged "triumph" nor have the results been broken down by state.

Meanwhile, Venezuelans have repeatedly taken to the streets over the past month, claiming "freedom" and denouncing "fraud."

To date, in the context of the post-election protests, the Maduro regime has arrested more than 2,000 people, including protesters, activists, journalists and civilians, and killed about 24 people.

Maduro's Prosecutor's Office, led by prosecutor Tarek William Saab, also summoned candidate Edmundo Gonzalez to testify for his alleged "responsibility in the disobedience to the Public Powers before, during and after July 28".