Venezuela arrests four Americans accused of conspiring to kill Nicolás Maduro

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de octubre, 2024

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello reported the arrest of four U.S. citizens accused of conspiring against the regime and attempting to kill Nicolás Maduro. The four detainees, whom he labeled a "group of mercenaries," allegedly work for U.S. and Spanish intelligence agencies.

"The plan is to overthrow the Bolivarian revolution," the Interior Minister affirmed. "Behind all this is imperialism with its agents of action, in this case the CIA and the National Intelligence Center of Spain, which is directly in charge of the operation, in the recruitment and supply of weapons."

Cabello identified the four accused as Gregory David Weber, David Gutenberg Guillaume, Jonathan Pagan González and Jorge Marcelo Vargas.

Weber is accused of trying to sabotage several infrastructures while Guillaume, a doctor by profession, was going to be responsible of taking care of anyone wounded in the event of this alleged attack against the Venezuelan dictator.

In the case of Gonzalez, Cabello assured that his mission was directly that of attempting against Maduro. Finally, Vargas was arrested while photographing several oil refineries.

Cabello reported that, in the operation, more than a hundred firearms were seized, some of them allegedly stolen from Venezuelan authorities.