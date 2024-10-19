Benjamin Netanyahu's private home targeted by drone attack

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de octubre, 2024

The home of Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, located in Caesarea was targeted by a drone attack sent from Lebanon. No one has claimed responsibility yet,

As reported by the Israeli government in statements collected by The Times of Israel, neither Netanyahu nor his wife were home.

In addition, no fatalities or injuries were reported.

This attack on the Israeli prime minister's home comes two days after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed the leader of the Hamas terrorist group and mastermind of the October 7 attack, Yahya Sinwar, in an anti-terrorist operation.

It appears that his brother, Mohammed Sinwaer, will succeed him as the head of Hamas.