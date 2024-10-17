Israel announces death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Israel announced it killed Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. Sinwar was considered to be the architect behind the October 7 attack. He was reportedly killed in an anti-terrorist operation, according to the Israeli media outlet Kan, which received confirmation from a senior official in Jerusalem.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that two more Palestinian terrorists were killed during the Israeli offensive.

After the IDF operation, photos showing Sinwar's corpse began to circulate on social media, but Israel could not yet confirm his death.

The Israeli military stressed that no evidence of the presence of hostages had been found in the area where the operation took place.

According to reports from Gaza, the other two terrorists killed were very close to Sinwar. One of them was a teacher at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), while the other served as a senior official in Hamas's Ministry of National Security.

This is a developing news story.