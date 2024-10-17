Biden-Harris administration gives new benefits to Lebanese immigrants

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

The Department of Homeland Security issued an order to grant Lebanese immigrants temporary protected status (TPS) that will last for 18 months. The Biden-Harris administration will thus extend the legal stay for Lebanese immigrants who have been in the United States since before Oct. 16.

In doing so, the federal government designates Lebanon as a dangerous country where its citizens are at risk upon return. This is due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah.

Not only Lebanese citizens will be eligible for this TPS program. Non-Lebanese nationals who can verify that they are residents in this country are also eligible for benefits. Lebanon has long hosted an important community of refugees and asylum seekers coming mainly from the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.

Only those who were already in the United States prior to the issuance of this order will be eligible for TPS. The DHS statement does not specify, however, whether those who are unlawfully present in the United States but who meet the other requirements would be eligible for TPS. It does, however, put the estimated number of potential beneficiaries at about 11,000 individuals.

The DHS is also providing a Special Notice of Relief for F-1 Students, so that eligible students who meet the above qualifications will have more freedom to work in the United States.

They will be able to apply for employment authorization, work a greater number of hours while school is in session and reduce their course load while continuing to maintain F-1 status during the designation period.