Israel conducts third round of bombing raids against Hezbollah in largest escalation since 2006

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 24 de septiembre, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued Tuesday to intensify bombing against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a third round of attacks and, according to its spokesmen, has now launched nearly 2,000 shells in Lebanon in a few days.

Since the beginning of this new phase of crossfire between the IDF and Hezbollah, the Lebanese government, which has representation from the political section of the Shiite terrorist group, has reported more than 550 deaths. This episode of fighting is the most intense between the two adversaries since 2006.

The IDF spokesman said they have hit at least 1,500 missile and rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah, in attacks always launched against military targets. Since the beginning of the Gaza conflict, the terrorists have been firing rockets at Israel's northern region on an almost daily basis.

Hezbollah leadership under siege

IDF bombardments have also targeted leaders of the Shiite terrorist group. This Tuesday, it again bombed a southern suburb of Lebanon's capital Beirut. According to Israeli military sources cited by The Times of Israel, the target of this latest attack is the head of Hezbollah's missile unit.

The bombing of the suburb of Dahiyeh, a Shiite-majority neighborhood and Hezbollah stronghold, marks the fifth Israeli attack on Beirut since Oct. 7. The IDF said it would give more details on the "targeted attack" at a later date.

Alongside this, four Shiite clerics who held senior positions in the Hezbollah structure were killed in the bombing on Lebanon on Monday. Saudi news channel Al Arabiya identified them as Abdul Minam Mahna, Amin Saad, Muhammad Salah and Ali Abu Raya.

They join the long list of leaders of the terrorist group that the IDF has managed to eliminate over the past week, one of the roughest for Hezbollah and its leadership, which began with the explosion of the group's pagers. For the IDF, the goal is to close in Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to prevent another "October 7 on the northern border" and return the more than 70,000 people displaced inside Israel due to bombings by Hezbollah in the area of their homes.