Violence spreads in Mexico

Violence continues in Mexico. As of Saturday, 13 days after the clashes between Los Chapitos and Los Mayos began, Sinaloa had 67 people killed.

"The state attorney general's office reported that 13 investigation files were opened for the same number of violent murders that occurred between Friday and Saturday in the municipalities of Culiacan, Badiraguato, Eldorado and Navolato," reported El Universal of Mexico.

Due to the security crisis, the government has sent 600 troops to the state to reinforce surveillance.

"I inform the people of Sinaloa that two battalions have arrived in the state capital, a total of 600 army elements, which join the active security operation with the objective of reinforcing the coordinated strategy between the three orders of government to combat insecurity," wrote the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moya.

Sinaloa is not the only state to have experienced a recent wave of violence. The people of Cajeme, in Sonora, also have also experienced a similar situation as intense shootings took place for several hours in different parts of the city.

"The heaviest shootings were reported in the sectors of Real de Sevilla, Misión del Real, Alameda, Villa Bonita, Matías Méndez, Urbi Villa, Montecarlo and Misión del Sol,” reported El Universal.

The confrontations with the authorities reportedly occurred after an arrest was reported. The attorney general's office explained that it is closely monitoring the situation and explained that coordinated actions are being carried out between the security forces of the three levels of government.

"This Sunday a joint operation was carried out resulting in the arrest of an alleged criminal, as well as the seizure of firearms and vehicles, in the municipality of Cajeme," reported El Universal.

Meanwhile, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) blamed the United States for the growing violence in Mexico. The Mexican president claimed that the violence is due to an alleged "agreement" between the Justice Department and one of the organized crime groups.

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, responded to AMLO's accusations and stated that Mexico is experiencing a security problem that must be addressed and dealt with by Mexican authorities.

"When it is said then that the United States, we, are responsible with what is happening in Sinaloa, in other places, well that I do not agree. The reality is that the problem has to be defined and has to be solved," Salazar said during a press conference.