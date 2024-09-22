Hezbollah fired more than 100 rockets at Israel, causing several injuries and one death

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 22 de septiembre, 2024

Hezbollah fired some 100 rockets into northern Israel overnight, injuring three people and causing one teenager to lose his life when the driver of the vehicle he was riding in lost control due to being frightened by sirens warning of the airstrike, according to police. Israeli authorities shared images indicating that the missiles were targeting civilian areas, in contrast to the terrorist group's claims that only military targets had been attacked.

Israel said that Hezbollah fired 24 rockets at the Jezreel Valley during the early hours of Sunday morning. This is the longest distance of rocket fire at northern Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre last year. The Israel Defense Forces said all the rockets were intercepted by anti-aircraft defense.

However, a 17-year-old lost his life in a traffic accident near Ramat Yishai when sirens sounded during one of the barrages. In addition, according to police, all four people in the vehicle were injured, including a 20-year-old whose condition is serious. Initial investigations point to the driver being frightened by the sound of the sirens and losing control of the vehicle.

Hundreds of thousands of people in bomb shelters

In addition, some 85 launches were recorded towards Haifa, but most of the projectiles were intercepted. Some, however, managed to hit Kiryat Bialik, a suburb of the northern coastal city, injuring three people: a man in his 70s whose condition is moderate, as well as another man of about the same age and a 16-year-old girl who were lightly injured. All three were transferred to Haifa's Rambam Medical Center for treatment.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani told AFP that hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to take shelter in bomb shelters as a result of the attacks. The official further noted that the range of the launches could put more than 2 million people in danger and claimed that civilians are unable to carry out daily activities such as going to school because of the risk.