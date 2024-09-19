The European Parliament recognizes Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect of Venezuela

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

The European Parliament recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate and democratically elected president of Venezuela. It is a non-binding text that went ahead, despite the disagreement of the Socialists, with 309 votes in favor, 201 against and 12 abstentions.

The parliament also endorsed María Corina Machado as leader of the democratic forces in Venezuela.

Upon learning of the European body's endorsement, González Urrutia pointed out that the decision is a recognition of the will expressed by Venezuelans in the elections of last July 28 in which the opposition claims, according to the electoral records it has shown, to have obtained more than 60% of the votes.

"As president-elect, I thank the European Parliament for this recognition that transcends me; it is the recognition of the sovereign will of the people of Venezuela and the thunderous voice of a majority that demands the truth be respected," said González Urrutia in a video posted on his social network X account.

In that sense, he stressed that the international community continues to support Venezuelans in their struggle for freedom. "And go my message to Venezuelans: the international community continues to increase its support for the sovereign will of our people. We are working without pause to enforce it!" said González Urrutia.

María Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition, also celebrated the European Parliament's decision. "Thank you, Europe," she wrote on X.

Currently, Venezuela has its highest number of political prisoners in the 21st century. This was made known by the non-governmental organization Foro Penal, which explained that there are at least 1,834 people detained for political reasons.

Through X, the organization detailed that, of the total number of imprisoned, 1,582 are men and 226 women, among whom there are 1,748 adults and 60 adolescents.