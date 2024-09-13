Israel's spectacular ground operation at an Iranian weapons production facility in Syria

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently carried out a spectacular and unusual operation in Masyaf, in the Hama region of Syria, where it conducted a series of airstrikes and several fighters descended by ropes from aircraft on a site belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps., where they clashed with local troops, took away military documentation and equipment and captured Iranian officials, a series of reports said.

Ron Ben-Yishai, a military affairs analyst for Israeli media outlet Ynet, had previously noted that the focus of the IDF offensives in recent days was on the Syrian Center for Scientific Studies and Research, also known as CERS, which has several facilities in the country, with the one near Masyaf being one of the most important.

According to the Israeli research center Alma, the CERS has been responsible for the development and military production of advanced weaponry used by Hezbollah to attack Israel. The institution noted that it is "the heart" of the precision missile project in which the Lebanese terrorist group, Syria and Iran are cooperating.

Ynet further noted that Greek researcher Eva Koulouriotis, who writes for several Arab media outlets, claimed that Israeli forces attacked a security facility belonging to the Revolutionary Guards in an operation that lasted about an hour.

The academic added that IDF troops managed to enter the site, removed military equipment and documentation, and destroyed the site by placing explosives inside the facility and with air strikes.

Koulouriotis also remarked that the Revolutionary Guard facility was responsible for the development of ballistic missiles and drones, and provided logistical support to Hezbollah.

A report, published by Syrian Television, a Turkey-based media outlet opposed to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reported that Israeli drones bombed the area around the siteto prevent access to enemy forces while Israeli troops carried out their operation, which included clashes in which three Syrians were killed and others were wounded.

The report further stated that two to four Iranians were captured by Israeli forces.

According to sources, the Syrian regime blocked the access of rescue teams to the targeted area. And they added that the Syrian servicemen who were killed and wounded were transferred to an unknown destination, while the injured civilians were taken to Masjaf hospital.

The sources also suggested that it is possible that the Syrian regime or some officials belonging to it facilitated the IDF operation and the deployment of its forces there.

A ‘special’ operation due to its ‘precision and power’

A witness to the event, a journalist named Williams Ali-Ali, told the Syrian media that he woke up to the sound of explosions. And he added that while the Israelis usually carry out offensives on the targeted sites, this time it was a "special" operation due to its "precision and power."

In addition, the witness claimed that Israeli helicopters entered the area after the attacks and a ground operation was carried out.

The sources further stated that after the operation, the Syrian regime formed an investigative commission.

In recent weeks, the sources stressed, Israel carried out a series of offensives against Syrian radars and defense systems that paralyzed the regime's ability to monitor airspace, which allowed it to carry out this impressive operation.