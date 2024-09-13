Canada: Ontario school hid girl's gender transition from her parents and reported them for wanting to interfere

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

A school in Ontario, Canada concealed a ten-year-old student's gender transition from her parents. When they found out and wanted to be part of it, the school sent the case to the Children's Aid Society with the goal of having them investigate the parents (taking away their right to their daughter), the National Post reported.

The ten-year-old girl began viewing content with gender ideology on social media during the covid pandemic (while schools were closed and classes were held online). TikTok was the platform where she "discovered the LGBTQ+ community."

Some time later the girl revealed in a personal essay, "At first, it was just my sexuality: pansexual, lesbian, maybe bi?" she went on to comment that because of the material on the internet she began to feel increasingly "anxious and uncomfortable" about her body. In the essay she stated:

"Transgender activists were actively posting videos about how testosterone makes you feel elated and how it makes all your problems suddenly disappear. The more I brainwashed myself with these videos, the more I began to resonate with them."

She began changing her gender to non-binary in 2021

When she started fifth grade (2021), the girl began privately identifying as non-binary and announced her decision to her class in early 2022. According to the National Post:.

A York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) teacher assisted in her 'transition' and made sure her parents were never informed about her choice of 'they' (They/Them) pronouns and a different male name than the one she answered to in the classroom. When the parents demanded at least to be included in the discussion, the school called the Children's Aid Society (CAS), which immediately began harassing the parents.



In December 2023, the girl transitioned after the revelation that she had been subsumed by the gender ideology hype and was dissuaded from examining her anxiety from a mental health perspective. But her parents have been warning other families that schools assume they have the right to override and ignore parents and then call in the authorities to punish them when they demand parental rights.

The girl's mother told the media outlet that she was unaware that schools could exclude parents from decisions like these, and she also did not know how gender ideology was instilled in their children. "It was a horrible time for me as a parent because so much was going on behind my back. I didn't know for a long while about many things that were happening. I suspected something was really wrong."

Canada rejects Trudeau's trans madness



Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, is known for his extreme progressive policies (which include gender reassignment for minors). However, his population disagrees with many things in his government. A recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute revealed that most Canadians reject the idea of using "neutral" terms to refer to people's gender and prefer to define them based on the two existing biological sexes: male and female.

Canadians were asked whether society should define individuals as male or female or whether this is too limiting and should be expanded to include other identities on a non-binary spectrum. More than half (56%) prefer the limited male and female option.



For 67% of citizens, using so-called "inclusive language" or terms such as "pregnant person" (instead of pregnant woman), "devalues female identity in society."

On the other hand, 63% of citizens are against children receiving hormone therapy when they say they want to change their sex. Only 21% of Canadians agree that minors can receive trans treatments.

A majority of Canadians also reported that they believe the media "is too attentive to stories involving trans issues." 60% stated that the media pay "too much attention to these issues." Only 12% "believe more attention is needed."