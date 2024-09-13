Murders, robberies and kidnappings: violence rages in Sinaloa, Mexico, leaving a week stained with blood

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

It has been a bloody week for Sinaloa. Authorities reported that at least 12 people were killed during the course of this week. Meanwhile, 31 vehicles were stripped and reports have been received that 20 people are victims of enforced disappearance.

"Investigations are underway to determine the particular situation that generated the commission of these crimes, which in the case of homicides have all been against males by gunfire," explained the Sinaloa Attorney General's Office.

This week in Sinaloa has been marked by clashes between armed groups, road blockades with torched trucks and the scattering of steel spikes on the pavement. In that sense, local media such as El Universal explained that the streets of the state's most populated city, Culiacan, look half-empty.

"Many businesses closed, especially in the center of the city, which also registered very little banking activity and a deficient urban transportation service, which made it difficult for the population to travel to their homes or workplaces," the media outlet highlighted.

El Universal indicated that the situation is due to clashes between factions of the Sinaloa Cartel: on the one hand the Chapitos, sons of the notorious trafficker 'El Chapo' Guzmán, and on the other those loyal to Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, recently apprehended in the United States. Journalist Alejandro Sicairos, director of Espejo magazine and columnist for El Noroeste, said to El Universal that the shootings continue while law enforcement struggles to put an end to the situation.

"If you see the urban panorama, the streets are clear and the businesses abandoned, there is practically no public life (...) If you go out and find yourself in the middle of the crossfire of criminals you are going to become part of the death count. The situation is delicate and that is why all activities are suspended," Sicairos emphasized.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, has called for everyone to remain calm. He maintained that his government has protocols and security measures in place to deal with the situation.