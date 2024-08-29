Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de agosto, 2024

Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes gave 24 hours for Elon Musk to appoint a legal representative for the social network X in the country. Otherwise, he warned that the platform could come to an end in Brazil.

Moraes' decision was published on the Supreme Federal Court's account on the social network itself. Musk and the company's users were tagged.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has taken the news with a sense of humor. After learning of the threat, Musk posted an image, generated by the artificial intelligence Grok, in which according to the entrepreneur himself it is "as if Voldemort and a Sith Lord had a baby and he became a judge in Brazil."

Then, Musk also published the opinion of experts who consider Moraes' measure atypical and according to the entrepreneur "This 'judge' has repeatedly broken the laws he has sworn to uphold." In another message in which he showed that - apparently - X became the first app to be downloaded on App Store in Brazil, he wrote that "people want to know the truth."

The situation comes after Elon Musk announced that X (formerly Twitter) will end its local operations in Brazil and close its offices there. The decision by X's management came after months of pressure from the Brazilian judiciary, affiliated with Lula da Silva's government.

X claimed at the time that Alexandre de Moraes secretly threatened one of its legal representatives in the South American country with arrest if it did not comply with court orders to remove some content from its platform.

"Accordingly, to protect the safety of our personnel, we have taken the decision to shut down our operations in Brazil, effective immediately," X's corporate management account said in a release.

In June, De Moraes opened an investigation against Elon Musk after learning of the latter's intention to lift all restrictions imposed on important X accounts in the South American country, most of them close to former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Prior to the purchase of X by Elon Musk, Justice and the Brazilian government had exchanged emails with the management of the social network to obtain its collaboration in closing critical accounts with the authorities. Elon Musk revealed all this information shortly after becoming head of the platform.