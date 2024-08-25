Israel thwarts large-scale Hezbollah attack

Published by AFP Verified by 25 de agosto, 2024

Israel reported that it thwarted a large-scale Hezbollah bombing attack in Lebanon on Sunday. Similarly, the Islamist group claimed it managed to launch hundreds of drones and missiles at Israeli positions in retaliation for the assassination of one of its leaders.

The Israeli army reported no casualties in the attack by the Lebanese group and only minor damage. Despite this, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a state of emergency for 48 hours, before lifting most restrictions.

U.S. President Joe Biden is following developments "closely" and a Pentagon spokesman stated that Washington is "ready to support" Israel's defense.

Hezbollah, armed and financed by Iran, had threatened retaliation following the July 30 death of one of its military chiefs, Fuad Shukr, in an Israeli attack on Beirut's southern outskirts.

Along with Iran and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, it also threatened to respond to the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, attributed to Israel although Israel does not claim it.

The Israeli Air Force, after receiving information about the Hezbollah attack, launched "a complex operation shortly before 5:00am (2:00am GMT), in which a hundred aircraft struck thousands of rocket launchers directed toward northern Israel in 40 firing zones in southern Lebanon," said a military spokesman, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani.