London mayor says he fears for his and his family's safety if Trump wins

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 22 de agosto, 2024

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, spoke bluntly about the U.S. election, distancing himself from the hands-off policy of the like-minded British government.

"I worry about what a second Trump presidency would mean for me and my family," he said at one point in his recent conversation with local progressive newspaper The New Statesman.

The author of the interview notes that Khan, Muslim of Pakistani descent, is "the most heavily guarded person in the UK after the King and the Prime Minister." However, the Labor politician assured that during Trump's presidency, "as a matter of public record," there was an increase in "hate crime" against him. He did not specify which records he was referring to, nor did he recount any episodes.

Khan not only expressed dislike for the Republican nominee, but also said he was "impressed" by the Democratic vice president candidate, Tim Walz. He praised Kamala Harris for picking him and criticized JD Vance, calling Trump "the other guy" in passing.

"I want the Democrats to win," he insisted before adding that it was no secret that members of the Labor Party volunteered in the U.S. presidential election. "Many of my staff helped all three: Obama, Clinton and Biden."