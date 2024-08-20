The former head of an LGBT organization in England was charged with child sexual abuse

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 19 de agosto, 2024

Stephen Ireland , exdirector de la organización LGBT Pride en Surrey , y David Sutton , exvoluntario allí, fueron acusados de una serie de delitos graves relacionados con el abuso infantil . Ireland, de 40 años, enfrenta 37 cargos, entre ellos violación de una niña menor de 13 años, tomar fotografías indecentes de menores e inducir actividad sexual . Sutton, de 26 años, también enfrenta cargos de tomar fotografías indecentes y distribución de imágenes pornográficas, entre otros.

The charges against Ireland and Sutton were filed at Staines Magistrates' Court, southeast England, and both are due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Sept. 12. The investigation revealed that the offenses occurred over two years, from August 2022 until last month. Both individuals were arrested on Wednesday and are currently in custody.

Previous controversies

Ireland had been linked on his social media to educate and celebrate an LGBT+ charity known for encouraging children to question the concept of gender. This organization, led by Dr. Elly Cannon, has been embroiled in several controversies before for a variety of reasons. These include the presence of Jordan Gray, a transgender woman and patron of the organization, in a television sketch that generated thousands of complaints about her live nudity and the controversy surrounding Dr. Elly Barnes' practices on the use of inclusive language in schools.

Educate and Celebrate mysteriously closed in early 2024 after facing various controversies. However, the chair of the organization's board of trustees, Julie Bremner, stated in January that they would continue their "much-needed work through new projects," unrelated directly to the charges Ireland faces.

Reactions and actions by the organization.

Pride in Surrey, the charity of which Ireland was a director, stated that it suspended Ireland and Sutton as soon as it learned of the police investigation in June. The organization said it did not know the specific details of the charges until they were made public via social media. A spokesperson for Pride in Surrey told Surrey Live: "We are appalled and horrified at the charges which have been brought against the two individuals. We will fully cooperate with Surrey Police in any way they require. Our thoughts are with the alleged victims and their families."