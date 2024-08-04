Hezbollah launches heavy attack against northern Israel "in solidarity" with Hamas, increasing tension in the Middle East

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 3 de agosto, 2024

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah launched on Saturdaya fierce attack with dozens of Katyusha missiles against northern Israel.

The new terrorist offensive was a show of being "in solidarity" with the Hamas organization, which is in conflict with Israel, as well as "the people of Palestine." It was a response to previous IDF attacks in the towns of Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in southern Lebanon.

The offensive also represents an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, with attacks becoming increasingly frequent as Israel wages its war against Hamas in Gaza and also attacks terrorist targets.

Hezbollah also said in a statement that it has added new targets to its offensives.

"The Islamic Resistance added the new settlement of Beit Hilleil to its list of targets and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of rockets."

But despite Hezbollah's threats, the Israel Defense Forces stressed that its defenses intercepted most of the enemy missiles. Only a few hit the ground, generating fires.

In the morning, Israel announced that the Defense Forces deployed to the north of the country shot down a major Lebanese terrorist: Nazih Abed Ali, who, according to the IDF, "was involved in terrorist activity on the southern front, planning and carrying out various terrorist activities."