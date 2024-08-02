Controversy in Spain: public television broadcasts live the funeral of terrorist leader Haniyeh

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 2 de agosto, 2024

The Government of Spain has once again been at the center of a controversy tinged with anti-Semitism after its public information channel broadcast live the funeral of the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, through Youtube.

Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), which is the main state-owned media corporation in Spain, broadcast on its channel the entirety of the ceremony held this Friday in Doha, capital of Qatar.

Several anti-Semitism monitoring organizations denounced the programming, claiming that the broadcasting of Haniyeh's funeral violates ethics, being a public channel and because Hamas is a terrorist organization, as classified by the European Commission.

This content would therefore violate, at least, the content policy of the European Union, as the retransmission could be considered as a recognition of the leader of the terrorist group.

Closeness between the Socialist Government with Hamas

It is not the first time that there has been a relationship between the Government of Spain and the Hamas group. When the government of Pedro Sanchez decided to open the way to recognize the State of Palestine, he received the applause of the leadership of the terrorist group, among them Ismail Haniyeh.

At that time, the vice-president and leader of the Sumar party, with whom the Socialist Party governs in coalition, Yolanda Diaz, endorsed the Palestinian slogan "From the river to the sea," which calls for the elimination of the State of Israel.

Prior to that, another minister of the current government, Sira Rego, of Palestinian origin, spoke in favor of the October 7 massacres when she described the Hamas attacks in Israel as an act of resistance.