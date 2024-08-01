Venezuela: The regime has made at least 672 political arrests in the protests against electoral fraud

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

The Venezuelan Penal Forum, an NGO that compiles persecution and human rights violations, reported that since July 29, there have been at least 672 political arrests related to the protests that have taken place in Venezuela against the results announced by Nicolás Maduro's National Electoral Council.

Gonzalo Himiob, vice-president of the Venezuelan Penal Forum, published the updated figures on X. The places with the most arrests so far are the Capital District, Anzoátegui and Carabobo.

In addition to the persecution, repression in Venezuela has not stopped either. Nicolás Maduro is clinging to power and has increased attacks against the Venezuelan opposition, which is demanding that the regime respect the true results of the election. According to evidence provided by the opposition leadership, at least 11 people have been killed.

Meanwhile, Antonio Ledezma, international coordinator of the Comando Con Venezuela, the campaign team of Edmundo González Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado, claimed that the regime is detaining opposition witnesses who have the records that show González Urrutia as the winner.

"Maduro's regime continues kidnapping the opposition's electoral witnesses; they take them out of their homes even in their underwear and take them away. The criminal regime of Nicolás Maduro kidnaps witnesses to force them to sign false records that are being printed at the CNE," Antonio Ledezma highlighted on X.