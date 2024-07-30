Opposition leader María Corina Machado has evidence that proves Nicolás Maduro's electoral fraud

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, announced Monday that her candidate, Edmundo González, won the presidential elections and claimed to have conclusive evidence to back up this claim.

In a press conference, Machado expressed her pride for the Venezuelan people and highlighted that the evidence collected reveals a significant discrepancy with the official results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE). According to the first bulletin of the CNE, Nicolas Maduro was proclaimed the winner with 51.20% of the votes, with 80% of the scrutiny completed.

Machado explained that her team has worked intensely since Sunday, July 28, to access 73.20% of the electoral records, which show that Gonzalez obtained 6,275,182 votes, while current President Nicolas Maduro received 2,759,256 votes.

In addition, the opposition leader announced the digitalization of these minutes and their publication in a web portal designed to guarantee a transparent verification. Machado stressed that Gonzalez's victory is "historic" and highlighted that the opposition candidate triumphed in regions where democratic forces had not been successful in the last 25 years.

"Today I feel deeply proud to be Venezuelan. We have great information to share and we already have a way to prove the truth about what happened in Venezuela," Machado stated firmly. "Even though the CNE could have assigned 100% of the votes to Maduro, the difference with Edmundo Gonzalez is still overwhelming. The reality is that the people have spoken clearly and have demonstrated their support for our proposal," she added.

Machado's statement intensifies the controversy over irregularities in the electoral process, which has led the international community to express an immediate rejection of the results and to demand a transparent recount of the votes.

The situation in Venezuela has also triggered a series of protests and mobilizations in various cities. Protesters demand greater transparency and the full publication of the electoral records.