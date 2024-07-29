Historic day in Venezuela: millions vote and the opposition feels confident in the face of a threatening and violent Maduro dictatorship

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 28 de julio, 2024

These are crucial moments for Venezuela. Since Saturday night and early Sunday morning, citizens from all regions of the country moved to the polling stations to spend the night on watch, waiting for the centers to open and to be able to choose between the main candidates: the opposition Edmundo González, backed by leader María Corina Machado, and the dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The unprecedented event was a preamble to a historic election day, with more than eleven million Venezuelans going to the polls despite the threats, outrages and electoral crimes committed by the Maduro regime throughout the campaign and during the election day itself. In fact, in the last hour a serious act of violence was reported, with a Venezuelan citizen killed when a group of Chavista paramilitaries burst into a polling station in the state of Táchira, after the closing of the polls.

#ULTIMAHORA | Un asesinado en el marco de las elecciones venezolanas cuando el grupo de paramilitares chavistas irrumpió con disparos en un centro electoral en el estado Táchira pic.twitter.com/gb811v8Zg7 — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) July 29, 2024

The situation, right now, is really tense.

María Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition, gave a press conference after 7:00 p.m., one hour after the closing of the polls, where she stated that they have the numbers and implied that they are encouraging, but that they cannot make them public yet due to the electoral rules. In that sense, Machado reaffirmed her message to Venezuelans and witnesses of months: we must protect the votes.

"We need everyone to be at their voting centers accompanying the witnesses," Machado said, before sending a message to the electoral witnesses: "Do not leave the table centers without your actas."

Nos quedamos en los centros!!



Testigos, electores y todo el mundo a presenciar el conteo papelito por papelito, hasta tener acta en mano! pic.twitter.com/gdYVUrUtxO — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 28, 2024

The actas are the evidence of the count that took place at the polling stations, a crucial role that the opposition needs to validate a potential triumph that, according to independent estimates, should be certain.

In fact, The Wall Street Journal picked up one of the exit polls of the prestigious global firm Edison Research, which outlined a resounding triumph for the Venezuelan opposition: 65 %, Edmundo González; 31 %, Nicolás Maduro.

#Venezuela: The Wall Street Journal reports the exit polls of the prestigious global firm Edison Research, which shows a resounding victory for the Venezuelan opposition: 65%, Edmundo Gonzalez; 31%, Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/5VmwSwFC1x — VOZ (@Voz_US) July 28, 2024

However, at this hour, the sirens about a potential fraud have been turned on.

Two hierarchs of the Chavista dictatorship, deputies Diosdado Cabello and Jorge Rodriguez, gave joint statements implying that the ruling party took the elections and that they will celebrate in style when the CNE issues the results in its first bulletin.

"Once the bulletin is issued, we will meet where you know," said Rodríguez, who in addition to Cabello, was accompanied by his sister, Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's vice-president.

Likewise, the Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, a member of the Chavista leadership, publicly suggested that the numbers belong to the ruling party: "Today we saw how a people rejected the sanctions".

🚨 El ministro chavista de la Defensa Vladimir Padrino López:



“El pueblo venezolano se levantó para rechazar las sanciones”.



Van a perpetrar el fraude ante los ojos del mundo, todos atentos, todos en los centros electorales:

pic.twitter.com/N8D6oGMDTk — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) July 29, 2024

However, the words of Rodriguez, Cabello and Padrino Lopez not only contrast with the independent exit polls, but also with the majority of the results that are being given in the polling stations of all the regions of Venezuela at this very moment, where the difference between Edmundo Gonzalez and Nicolas Maduro is, systematically, widely favorable to the opposition candidate.

For example, in the electoral center La Concepción in Baruta, Miranda state, the difference in favor of González was immense: 2,459 votes in favor versus 209 votes for Maduro.

In the polling place of Punto Fijo, Falcón state: Nicolás Maduro obtained 648 and Edmundo González 2,226, according to the public reading.

In the polling station in El Hatillo, Caracas: Nicolás Maduro reached just 43 votes, while Edmundo González reached 424.

Throughout Venezuela, preliminary reports mark this trend, in a day where the Venezuelan diaspora, located in some eight million people, could not participate in the elections due to the obstacles of the electoral authorities controlled by Maduro's dictatorship.

Although the official Venezuelan electoral roll stands at some 21 million voters, the reality is that only an estimated 14 to 16 million were eligible to vote. Of that number, according to the opposition's anticipated national turnout, at least 11.7 million mobilized to vote, although that update does not reflect the final voting hours.

🗳️ Cuarto boletín oficial #ConVzla:



Compartimos información de las 4:00pm: participación nacional de 54,8%, para un total aproximado de 11,7 millones de venezolanos.



¡Todos al centro de votación! #VotaYReportaConVzla pic.twitter.com/nhw4nQG6oc — Comando ConVzla (@ConVzlaComando) July 28, 2024

Now, although Venezuelan exiles were not able to exercise their right to vote, they did participate in the process. In all major cities around the world, Venezuelans mobilized and demonstrated to the cry for freedom. Madrid, Miami, New York, Washington, Texas, Bogota, Medellin, Buenos Aires, Asuncion, Santiago de Chile and from all corners of the planet took out their flags, sang their anthem and accompanied from a distance a historic process.

The international community is closely observing the events in Venezuela.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), of Cuban-American origin, has been following the electoral process and alerted the international community of a potential fraud: "Everybody knows massive voter turnout like the one today in Venezuela would result in a massive loss by Maduro. The ONLY way he wins is with massive fraud."

Todo el mundo sabe que la participación masiva de los votantes como la que se ve hoy en #Venezuela resultaría en una gran derrota por parte de Maduro. La ÚNICA forma en que gana es si intentan llevar a cabo un fraude masivo.



Everybody knows massive voter turnout like the one… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is days away from becoming official as the Democratic candidate for President, also sent a message of an institutional nature while awaiting the official results.

"The United States supports the people of Venezuela who expressed their voice in today's historic presidential election," Harris said on X (formerly Twitter). "The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work for a more democratic, prosperous and secure future for the people of Venezuela."

In turn, seven Latin American countries, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, warned in a joint communiqué that they are closely following developments in Venezuela.

"The foreign ministers of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay are closely following the events in Venezuela and we consider it essential to have guarantees that the electoral results will fully respect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls. This can only be achieved through a transparent vote count, which allows for the verification and control of observers and delegates of all candidates".