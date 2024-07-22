Zelenski, Trudeau, Maduro... World leaders react to Biden's withdrawal

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

The Joe Biden dropout has crossed borders. Several of the world's top leaders reacted immediately to the president's announcement that he is dropping out of the race and will not seek a second term. From Latin America to Asia. Responses to Biden's farewell also came from Israel, Russia and the European Union (EU).

Maduro and Lula da Silva's Government

One of the first to express his opinion was Nicolás Maduro. In statements reported by AFP, the Venezuelan dictator, during a campaign event, applauded the "responsible attitude" taken by Biden for having prioritized "his family and his health" and for having considered that "at that age with weakened health he could not assume the reins of his country and even less of a presidential candidacy."

"I know President Biden. I have to say that during those three years of government we have maintained a permanent dialogue. I only tell him, President Biden, to be at ease with his conscience because he made the wise and correct decision," Maduro continued.

More belligerent were the words coming from the Government of Lula da Silva. Brazil's Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, equated Biden's abandonment to it being "a great decision to defeat the American extreme right."

Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky thanked Biden for the "strong support" he has shown Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, adding that "we respect the tough, but firm decision" that he has decided to drop out of the presidential race.

For their part, Vladimir Putin and his cabinet did not go into assessing Biden's determination. However, the Kremlin - in the words of its spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, and picked up by AFP - assured that it "will pay attention" because "many things can change."

Herzog

Israel took the same line as Ukraine. President Isaac Herzog reciprocated his U.S. counterpart for helping them in their conflict against terrorism.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people throughout his decades-long career. As the first American president to visit Israel during wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples," said Herzog.

Scholz, Starmer, Sanchez...

Several of the EU's top leaders wanted to dedicate a few words to the American president. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted Biden's work to strengthen "transatlantic cooperation."

Donald Tusk, prime minister of Poland, praised Biden for executing a stewardship that has led the world to "be a safer place," while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, underlined that, with Biden in the White House, the United States "overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol."

From France, the president of the National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, described Biden as "a driver of progress in the United States, an ardent defender of democracy and world stability."

Outside the EU, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Biden "will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people."

Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked on the more personal side of Biden, whom he called "a great man."

"I've known President Biden for years. He is a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you," he wrote on social media.