Yemeni Houthis claim responsibility for drone explosion in Tel Aviv; At least one dead, four injured

A loud and “unusual” explosion shook Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Israeli authorities are investigating the event, which occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, although they confirm that “no intrusion was detected in the country.” However, hours later, the Yemeni Houthis claimed responsibility for the incident.

The explosions were originally reported by users on social media who shared videos of several wrecked cars and houses.

As the minutes passed, it was confirmed that one person has died and four others were injured. “During a search of an adjacent building, medics found the lifeless body of a man in his 50s with penetrating wounds and determined that the fatality was caused by the explosion,” reported the Jewish News Syndicate.

“No aerial intrusion was detected in the central area of the country and therefore no alarm was triggered; the incident is under investigation,” reported from the National Front Command, which clashes with the version of the Houthis. The Israeli Army assured that it would conduct an in-depth investigation.

For their part, the police issued a statement on the matter: "A short time ago, a tip-off was received at police headquarters that an explosion had been heard in a building in Tel Aviv. Numerous Tel Aviv district police forces and police technicians arrived at the scene."

According to initial reports, the explosion was reportedly within walking distance of several embassies, including the U.S. consulate.