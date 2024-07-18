Mexican authorities find long tunnel allegedly used for drug trafficking in Tijuana

Published by Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

Mexican authorities discovered a tunnel so long that they have not had enough oxygen to reach the other end.

It was allegedly used for drug trafficking and was discovered by an anonymous tip.

Baja California Secretary of Public Security Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar Duran said that his team is doing everything possible to conclude the investigation.

According to the secretary, this tunnel is related to another one that was found two years ago that reached the United States.

"Aguilar did confirm that the tunnel is connected to another one found two years ago that does run into U.S. territory. American authorities have been notified of the finding and are looking for an exit point in the country, he said," reported The Los Angeles Times.

In that regard, the media outlet explained that "previous tunnels found in the area could provide hints about the nature of this latest discovery."