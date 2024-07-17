Israel to establish hospital to care for Gaza's children

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T15:21:20.000Z"}

Israel will set up a hospital in its territory in order to provide medical care for children in the Gaza Strip suffering from diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, as well as orthopedic injuries.

The hospital, whose establishment was ordered by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, will be staffed primarily by non-military medical personnel.

So far, it has not been reported how the transfer of children from Gaza to Israel will be carried out. However, it is estimated that the process will be carried out with the assistance of an international organization.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant's office stated that "the decision was made due to the disruption of the outflow of patients through the Rafah crossing [between Israel and Gaza], and in line with the policy of carrying out humanitarian actions specifically for civilians, thus enabling the continuation of the fighting and the strengthening of international legitimacy."

The office stressed that "this is a temporary measure to be carried out until a permanent mechanism for the treatment of sick children is found."

"The departure of the children will be carried out under comprehensive security controls, to ensure that the patients and their companions are not linked to Hamas or other terrorist organizations," the defense minister's office concluded.