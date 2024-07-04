Netanyahu wishes the United States a happy Independence Day and thanks Americans for their support in the war against terrorism

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-04T16:55:12.000Z"}

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulated Americans on the 248th anniversary of Independence Day.

Netanyahu wrote an article in The Jerusalem Post. In it, he said he appreciated the efforts that the United States, a country he called "the greatest democracy the world has ever known," has made to support and assist Israel in its conflict against Iran, Hamas and other terrorist groups.

"On this Fourth of July, I want to thank the American people for being true to their birthright, the Spirit of 1776, and wish them a happy and blessed Independence Day," Netanyahu wrote. "Through thick and thin, for the past nine months, Israel has deeply appreciated vital American support. In these times of national crisis, as the people of Israel fight a seven-front war for our national survival against Iran and its terror proxies, it is heartening to know that far from standing alone, we have the support of the greatest democracy the world has ever known."

"Americans saw the atrocities of October 7, and they understood the stakes as well, not just for Israel but for the free world as a whole. The same forces attacked America on September 11. Standing with Israel came naturally and immediately for Americans. They understood that for this march of murder and tyranny to end, Israel must win this war," the Israeli prime minister continued.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, motivated by attacks perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, the United States has shifted much of its international focus on assisting Israel in its struggle. Since then, the Biden administration, with GOP backing, has given billions in aid to its ally, in addition to having shifted sufficient military assets to the Middle East to protect Israel in the event of a larger-scale conflict.