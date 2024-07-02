Dick Schoof takes the oath of office and becomes the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 17min ago

Dick Schoof took the oath of office this Tuesday, becoming the new prime minister of the Netherlands. The one-time director of Dutch intelligence thus succeeds Mark Rutte, who remained in this post for the last 14 years and who will now be the new secretary-general of NATO:

Shoof did not start as a favorite for the post. In fact, he was the fifth candidate after the Party for Freedom (PVV) emerged victorious from the elections held in the Netherlands in November 2023.

However, politicians did not want Geert Wilders, leader of that political movement, to become prime minister of the Netherlands and, failing to achieve an absolute majority, Wilders was forced to seek a deal with other parties.

A pact that came six months later, requiring the inclusion of four political parties: the main opposition party, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the New Social Contract and the Citizen's Peasant Movement (BBB).

These four parties, reported FOX 2 Now, created a coalition that was given the name "Hope, Courage and Pride" and will include, among other proposals, the introduction of strict measures for those persons seeking asylum, the reduction of international students who undertake an Erasmus in the country and, most controversially, eliminates family reunification for refugees.

Incoming Prime Minister Schoof, however, is not affiliated with any political party. A fact that has not occurred since World War II. Before taking office, Schoof served as head of counter-terrorism as well as director of the Netherlands Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Along with him, 16 other ministries were also consolidated who will work alongside Schoof to, as he detailed in his statement, work "for a safe and fair Netherlands with social security for all" in which, he said, he will advocate "controlling migration, maintaining dialogue, making decisions and being clear about it."