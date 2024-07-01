Milei describes as "false and fraudulent" the attempted coup d'état in Bolivia and accuses Luis Arce

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2min ago

A few days after the failed military uprising in Bolivia led by General Juan José Zúñiga, the Government of Javier Milei singled out the Bolivian president, Luis Arce, for being behind that coup attempt, calling it "false" and "fraudulent."

"The Office of the President repudiates the false denunciation of a coup d'état made by the Government of Bolivia on Wednesday, June 26, and confirmed as fraudulent on the day of the date," the Casa Rosada said in a statement.

The Argentine Executive added that "the story spread" by the Cabinet of Luis Arce during that day "was not very credible and the arguments did not fit with the socio-political context" of Bolivia.

"Bolivian democracy has long been in danger. Not because of a military coup, but because historically socialist governments drift into dictatorships." Office of the President

Related to this last statement, the Government of Javier Milei detailed that in Bolivia there are, at present, "more than 200 political prisoners," as is the case of the former interim president, Jeanine Áñez Chávez, and the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho Vaca.

Evo Morales attacks Arce

One of the most critical of Arce was Evo Morales. The former Bolivian president affirmed that the current president "deceived and lied" not only to the citizens, but also to the entire international community with that false denunciation of a coup d'état.

"President Luis Arce deceived and lied to the Bolivian people and the world. It is regrettable that such a sensitive issue as the denunciation of a coup is used. Faced with this reality, I must apologize to the international community for the alarm generated and thank them for their solidarity with our country. It is important that a complete and independent investigation demonstrates the truth of this fact," Morales wrote on social networks.