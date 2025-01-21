Five apps to help you manage your expenses and save more money

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

Avoiding unnecessary expenses has never been easier. Learn some tips on how you can use technology as a tool for your finances.

For many people, managing their money can be an uphill battle, and even more so when expenses are so abundant. However, all is not lost, with these recommendations, you can achieve your savings goals.

The best apps to manage your expenses:

Fintonic: With this app, you can connect your bank accounts, credit cards and categorize your expenses. It will also alert you in case you exceed your budget in any of these categories. It is available in the United States and Spain.

With this app, you can connect your bank accounts, credit cards and categorize your expenses. It will also alert you in case you exceed your budget in any of these categories. Mint: This app allows you to customize your budget, being clear about each of your income streams and expenses. Part of Mint's strength is that it allows you to connect not only your bank accounts and credit cards, but also your loans, mortgages and investments.

This app allows you to customize your budget, being clear about each of your income streams and expenses. Part of Mint's strength is that it but also your loans, mortgages and investments. YNAB: If you want to learn how to manage your savings, this app is for you. It alerts you when you are about to exceed your budget, when bills are due, about suspicious activity and also offers recommendations to improve your credit score.

It alerts you when you are about to exceed your budget, when bills are due, about suspicious activity and also offers recommendations to improve your credit score. Monefy: This app's main attraction is the practicality of managing its interface. You only have to add your income and expenses and categorize them manually. They are also customizable. It offers you the visualization of your finances with graphs. If you are looking for ease, this is your app.

This app's main attraction is the practicality of managing its interface. You only have to add your income and expenses and categorize them manually. It offers you the visualization of your finances with graphs. If you are looking for ease, this is your app. PocketGuard: With this application, you can identify your recurring expenses. It will also alert you about subscriptions that you are not using and are making you lose money. It also shows how much budget you have available after covering your fixed expenses, without affecting your savings.

Get the most out of these apps

Check what the free and paid versions of each app offer you so you can save more easily. While the free version will allow you to save a little more, the premium versions will provide you with more detailed analysis. Remember that in each app, the services may be different.

While syncing bank accounts to these apps can give you a more detailed report of your budget, don't forget to check other users' comments on how secure these apps make your data.