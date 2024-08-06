Elon Musk sues OpenAI, accusing it of 'deceit of Shakespearean proportions'

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 5 de agosto, 2024

The owner of X, Elon Musk, reopened a lawsuit against OpenAI Monday. He is again accusing its co-founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, of betraying the founding mission of the company specializing in artificial intelligence technology.

This court case against the maker of ChatGPT, which Musk already filed a lawsuit against that was withdrawn two months ago, is "textbook tale of altruism versus greed," alleges the court brief filed in a federal court in the state of California.

"The perfidy and deceit is of Shakespearean proportions," the Tesla and Space X owner said in the lawsuit.

Musk, who in 2018 left OpenAI, accuses those responsible for the San Francisco-based company of fraud, conspiracy and misleading advertising.

Thus, the court filing assures that Musk originally invested in OpenAI in 2015 under the premise that it would be a nonprofit organization, but Altman "manipulated" him, and eventually allied with software giant Microsoft, the company's main investor since 2019:

"Altman assured Musk that the non-profit structure guaranteed neutrality and a focus on safety and openness for the benefit of humanity, not shareholder value." Elon Musk's lawsuit against Sam Altman and Greg Brockman

However, this was not the case and, notes the lawsuit Musk filed against the two OpenAI co-founders, this claim ended up becoming "the hook for Altman's long con."

Musk's lawsuit highlighted that this change evidenced by the fact that OpenAI "was recently valued at a staggering US$100 billion" and those responsible for it were "unjustly enriched."

AFP recalls that OpenAI gained worldwide public attention in late 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT, an A.I. tool that can generate artwork, poems, technical studies and essays. It also developed tools for generating extremely realistic images and videos considered unheard-of in the field.

Many experts issued warnings about the possible damage and threats that this technology could pose to humanity, but they also saw the technological advances that this new tool would bring to the market, and in fact, many were the heads of companies who have tried to replicate it, such as Musk himself, who recently launched his own company called xAI. Its first release, Grok, is a version of ChatGPT which, unlike the latter, has not yet reached the same level of popularity.