Toluca beats América to become Mexican soccer's Champion of Champions

Exerting its dominance in Mexican football, Toluca defeated América 3–1 this Sunday in Carson (United States) to claim the 2025 Champion of Champions title.

The Diablos Rojos were competing for this annual trophy as champions of the last Liga MX tournament, the Clausura 2025, while the American Eagles did so as winners of the Apertura 2024.

América was looking for revenge for its defeat in the Clausura 2025 final last May, and the afternoon turned out to be a good one for them at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (south of Los Angeles).

The side led by Brazilian coach André Jardine needed just 54 seconds to open the scoring, with a superb finish from Mexican-American Alejandro Zendejas after a cross from the left wing by Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez.

But Toluca responded immediately, as Argentine Franco Romero equalized with a crisp shot from outside the box that caught goalkeeper Luis Malagón off guard in the 12th minute.

America took another blow when it conceded a second goal in the 45+5th minute with a header by Uruguayan Bruno Méndez after a corner kick.

Cheered on by the majority of the crowd of around 25,000, the Eagles had their best chance to equalize with a cross to the far post that defender Israel Reyes headed wide in the 68th minute.

Two minutes later, Portugal's Paulinho made no mistake in a confusing play in which he volleyed home with little opposition. The referee disallowed the goal for offside but the VAR rectified that decision and awarded the Red Devils' third goal.

The team led by Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed defended effectively against an ineffective América side, which ended the match with ten men after Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky was sent off in the 89th minute for a reckless challenge on Brazilian player Helinho.

Lineups

América: Luis Malagón - Israel Reyes, Cristian Borja, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres (Alexis Gutiérrez, 58) - Erick Sánchez (Raúl Zúñiga, 58), Álvaro Fidalgo (Ramón Juárez, 90+4), Isaías Violante (Kevin Álvarez, 58), Brian Rodríguez - Alejandro Zendejas (Alan Cervantes, 90+3) and Rodrigo Aguirre. Coach: André Jardine.

Toluca: Luis García - Diego Barbosa, Bruno Méndez, Federico Pereira, Luan García, Jesús Gallardo - Franco Romero, Marcel Ruiz (Nicolás Castro, 64), Jesús Angulo (Robert Morales, 73) - Alexis Vega (Héctor Herrera, 89) and Paulinho (Helinho, 73; Juan Domínguez, 89). Coach: Antonio Mohamed.