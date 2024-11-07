Atlético de Madrid, Barça, Inter and Bayern all emerge victorious from their European matchday

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

FC Barcelona, with a 5-2 thrashing of Red Star, as well as Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, with narrow (1-0) wins over Arsenal and Benfica, respectively, showed their pedigree on Wednesday in the Champions League, with PSG hovering closer to the abyss after losing against Atletico Madrid (2-1).

A sensation at the start of the season - with 55 goals in 16 games, including 40 in La Liga and 15 in the Champions League - Hansi Flick's Barcelona enjoyed a goal fest at the Little Maracana in Belgrade.

Defender Inigo Martinez (12) opened the scoring with a headed goal, which was countered by Congolese Silas Katompa (26). However, Poland's Robert Lewandowski sealed a brace (42 and 52) to reach 19 goals, in all competitions, this season.

"I feel very good, we are very happy. I think in this Champions League phase, away games are very important. From the beginning we wanted to score," said Lewandowski.

The inspired Raphinha (54th) and Fermín closed the 'manita' (five-goal win) and the Angolan Felicio Milson (83rd) made up the final score.

Less brightly, Inter maintained their European unbeaten run thanks to a penalty converted by captain Hakan Calhanoglu (1-0) at the end of the first half (45+3).

Sun's goal leaves his team with 10 points, at the top of the single group of the Champions League, while Arsenal, lacking confidence in the Premier League, is also hesitant in Europe, remaining in the middle of the table.

The same result was achieved by Bayern Munich, thanks to a header by Jamal Musiala in the 67th minute.

Ángel Correa, once again providential at Atlético de Madrid

At the Allianz Arena, in a match that started 15 minutes late due to transport problems in the Bavarian capital, the German soccer talent allowed his team to break their European losing streak, following away defeats to Aston Villa (1-0) and Barcelona (4-1).

"We had some good moments. The opponent defended well, it was very important to get the three points. We don't have to win every game by four or five goals. Sometimes 1-0 is enough," Musiala said.

Bayern's next Champions League clash will be at home again, against Paris Saint-Germain, in great difficulty after losing in the final moments to Atletico.

Argentine Ángel Correa, who had started as a substitute, successfully finished off a counter-attack in the 90+3, when everything seemed to point to a share of the points at the Parc des Princes after Warren Zaire-Emery had given PSG the lead in the 14th and the also Argentine Nahuel Molina equalized for the Spaniards in the 18th.

"The team followed the plan, we knew that we were facing a very difficult opponent, who knows what they play... I don't know where I got the strength for the goal...," said Correa.

By making the most of their very few appearances in the opponent's penalty area, Atletico are back to life after two European defeats (Benfica and Lille), while PSG are on the brink of the abyss with 4 points out of a possible 12.

Mistake of the century' at Aston Villa

In the first round of matches on Wednesday came a mistake of those that are not forgotten, a penalty conceded by Tyrone Mings that allowed Bruges to win 1-0 at home to Aston Villa who remain with 9 points and unable to catch solo leaders Liverpool (12).

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kicked the ball out of the goal and his defender Tyrone Mings incomprehensibly caught the ball with his hands to the general surprise and placed it on the line in the small area, apparently not realizing that it was already in play. The resulting penalty was converted by Hans Vaneken in the 52nd minute.

"His mistake was very rare. It's the biggest mistake I've seen in my career," said Villa coach Unai Emery. "It's not a question of Mings or Martinez, it's a strange mistake, it's only happened to me once in my life," he insisted.