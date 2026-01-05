Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim

Published by Israel Duro 5 de enero, 2026

The club confirmed on Monday that Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim is leaving his role at Manchester United, just 14 months after arriving at Old Trafford. The announcement comes in the wake of another poor result that has further distanced the team from the top of the Premier League table.

The former Sporting Lisbon coach, 40, was unable during his time in Manchester to restore the prestige of the Red Devils, one of English soccer's most successful clubs, which has in recent years failed to win major titles.

"It's the right time to make a change"

With Manchester United sitting in sixth place in the Premier League (17 points behind leaders Arsenal) after Sunday's draw at Leeds, the club's management made the decision to sack the manager. Something in which the disagreement between Amorim and the board over the need for signings in the winter market has also weighed.

"It is the right time to make a change. This will give the team a better chance of achieving the best possible place in the Premier League," the club explained in its statement. United added that former player Darren Flechter "will take charge of the team" and will be on the sideline for Wednesday's match against Burnley in Matchweek 21 of the Premier League.

A disappointing spell at Old Trafford

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford in November 2024 and guided the club to the Europa League final last season, where they were defeated by Tottenham in the match held in Bilbao.

In the Premier League, which United has won 20 times (a record shared with Liverpool), most recently in 2013, the club finished 15th, leaving them out of all continental competitions this season.