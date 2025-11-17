New York Jets player Kris Boyd hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Manhattan

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de noviembre, 2025

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is hospitalized and in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning in the Big Apple. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), several of its officers were dispatched to the Sei Less restaurant in Manhattan after reports of a shooting, around 2 a.m., where they found the 29-year-old athlete with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to the police, Boyd was immediately transported to a local hospital in critical condition, with the bullet lodged in one of his lungs. Also, the NYPD reported that the United States">United States (NFL) National Football League player was involved in a fierce fight when the shooting occurred. Police also stressed that, so far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Jets is "aware of the situation"

A video recorded Sunday morning hours showed police tape and several vehicles blocking the street adjacent to the restaurant. By afternoon hours, the tape had been removedand only one NYPD vehicle remained on Seventh Avenue and West 38th Street. Witnesses at a bar near the restaurant told several media outlets that they heard a gunshot around 2 a.m., the time authorities say the shooting in which the soccer player was critically woundedoccurred.

Although accounts and journalists associated with the Jets have already expressed themselves about what happened to Boyd, the truth is that the team's official X account has not yet issued a statement. However, a Jets spokesman told NBC that the franchise was "aware of the situation" involving their player, adding that they would "not comment further at this time.".