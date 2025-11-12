Kai Trump ready for LPGA Tour debut

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de noviembre, 2025

Maximum expectation in the American women's professional golf circuit. Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will make her official debut on the LPGA Tour, participating in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican tournament in Belleair, Florida.

Trump, 18, will begin her journey as a professional player this Thursday, Nov. 13, in a championship that will end Nov. 16.

"I’m just going to go out there, have fun, see which way it goes. I’m going to take a lot away from it honestly, playing with the best players, it’s going be cool to actually be inside the ropes with them, playing with them," Trump said at the press conference ahead of her LPGA Tour debut.

Specifically, the tee-time (time reserved to start play) of the president's granddaughter is scheduled for 12:32 pm E.T., starting at the same time as players Olivia Cowan and Hinako Shibuno.

A passion for the sport runs in her family. Mainly from her paternal grandfather, who has been seen at numerous tournaments and owns golf resorts. Now, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon, current partner of former player Tiger Woods, has the opportunity to begin her professional career.