NFL: Eagles topple Chiefs in first post-Super Bowl reunion

(AFP) In their first post-Super Bowl reunion, the Philadelphia Eagles dealt another blow to the Kansas City Chiefs of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on Sunday by beating them 20-17 on the second day of the NFL season opener.

Counting February's Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs string three consecutive stumbles for the first time since Mahomes took over the starting quarterback job in 2018.

Kansas City, which last year conceded only two regular-season losses, already has an 0-2 record to start the new season, which it kicked off by succumbing to the Chargers in a game played in Sao Paulo.

The Chiefs' mini-crisis was symbolized by a costly short-circuit of the emblematic connection between Mahomes and Kelce.

As the fourth quarter kicked off, the quarterback sent a pass to Kelce as he burst into the end zone that slipped through the tight end's hands and ended in an interception by safety Andrew Makuba.

The Eagles, then leading 13-10, took the decisive distance with a touchdown by Jalen Hurts, who was pushed one yard by his teammates on a play known as a tush-push.

The Chiefs cut back with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Tyquan Thompson with three minutes left, but the visitors managed the remaining time effectively.

Mahomes threw for 187 yards and a touchdown, in addition to converting a ground touchdown.

Kelce, the fiancé of pop superstar Taylor Swift, accumulated 61 yards on four receptions.

For his part, Jalen Hurts was held to 101 air yards for Eagles who have started their title defense with two wins.

Cowboys win in overtime

In another game, the Dallas Cowboys needed a field goal in overtime to beat the New York Giants 40-37 and open their win streak.

Brandon Aubrey was the Texans' savior, first converting a 64-yard field goal to tie the score at 37 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

The kicker came up big again to convert his fourth field goal of the game, this time a 46-yarder, to give Dallas the win on the final play of overtime.

Aubrey was the star of a back-and-forth game, with as many as five lead changes in the final quarter, in which the Cowboys came from 13-3 down in the second half.

Dak Prescott, Dallas quarterback, threw for 361 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while veteran Russell Wilson signed for 450 yards rushing with three touchdowns for the Giants.

The Cowboys, who lost in the opening game of the season to the Eagles, thus avoided an 0-2 record like the one now held by the Giants, their rivals in the Eastern division of the National Conference.

First Lions win

In a much less close win, the Detroit Lions made up for their opening day loss to the Packers by crushing the Chicago Bears 52-21.

Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns, three of them in connection with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 115 yards.

In contrast, young Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, was held to 207 yards and two passing touchdowns in Chicago's second loss.

The Buffalo Bills sealed their second win by crushing the New York Jets 30-10 in a game in which Josh Allen suffered a hard blow to the nose when tackled in the first quarter.

The quarterback, relieved by Mitch Trubisky while being treated for bleeding, finished with 148 yards passing.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks handed Aaron Rodgers his first loss since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 31-17.

The 41-year-old quarterback threw the 508th touchdown pass of his career during the first half, tying him with Brett Favre for fourth place in the NFL's all-time rankings, led by Tom Brady (649).