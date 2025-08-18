Jon Rahm conquers the LIV Golf 2025 after an epic comeback against Niemann in Indianapolis

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de agosto, 2025

Jon Rahm was crowned LIV Golf champion for the second consecutive year on Sunday after a spectacular performance at the Indianapolis tournament that allowed him to overtake Chilean Joaquin Niemann in the final event of the calendar and snatch the overall title of the Saudi circuit.

Rahm came into the tournament at The Club at Chatham Hills, in Indiana, with 196.16 points in the overall standings, with no individual victories in 2025, compared to 208.43 points for Niemann, who accumulated five wins but with more irregular results. To win the championship, the Basque golfer needed to finish ahead of the Chilean and wait for the latter to slip up in the last round. Rahm not only complied but also signed a memorable third round of 60 strokes (-11), with an eagle, ten birdies, and a single bogey, which catapulted him to second place in the tournament with a total of -22 and secured him the overall title with 226.16 points, surpassing the 223.66 of Niemann, who finished tied for fourth with -17.

Colombian Sebastian Munoz, the leader since his historic round of 59 strokes (-12) on Friday, withstood Rahm's pressure and took the win in Indianapolis with a -22, decided in a playoff after a final round of -6. Munoz, in his first victory since joining the Saudi circuit in 2023, celebrated the support of his team: "Yesterday I was a bit angry with myself, but I had a lot of support around me. My 'caddie' made sure to talk to me last night and remind me that we were in a great position. We're playing really well, and we can trust ourselves against anyone," he said after the tournament.

A dream comeback



Rahm, who started Sunday just one stroke behind Niemann after coming back from an early three-shot deficit, showed his best version in the final round. "The goal tomorrow is to go out and do what Sebastian Munoz did on the first day to give me a chance to win," he had said on Saturday. And he more than delivered.

He strung together birdies from the start, highlighting an eagle on the 13th hole that put him momentarily in the lead shared with Muñoz and American Dustin Johnson. Despite a bogey on the 14th hole, Rahm closed with four consecutive birdies, putting him two strokes ahead of Muñoz, who still had two holes to play.

The Colombian responded with two birdies on the last two holes, forcing a playoff with Rahm at -22. On the 18th playoff hole, Muñoz made another birdie, while Rahm, with a par, fell just short of victory in Indianapolis. Despite the playoff loss, Rahm's performance was enough to secure the overall championship, earning $18 million as prize money. Niemann, the runner-up, received $8 million, while Muñoz took $4 million for his tournament win.