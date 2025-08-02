Katie Ledecky wins her seventh 800-meter freestyle world swimming title

Published by Virginia Martínez 2 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) American swimming legend Katie Ledecky remains the queen of long distance in the pool after winning an epic 800-meter freestyle final in Singapore on Saturday to add her seventh world title in the event.

With a time of 8:05.62 Ledecky, 28, beat Australia's Lani Pallister (8:05.98) and the other big star of the championships, 18-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh (8:07.27) in one of the best races ever, with all three swimmers under the world record for the first 600 meters.

Although in the end Ledecky could not beat the world record that she herself set in May at the U.S. trials (8:04.12), she set the third best mark in history, behind McIntosh, who in her country's qualifying trials swam that distance in 8:05.07 in June.

To give an idea of the feat accomplished by the three swimmers, Pallister, who snuck into the expected fight between the two great stars of women's swimming, achieved the 4th best mark in history and McIntosh, despite finishing third the day, recorded the 7th best time, equaling a mark set by Ledecky in 2018.

"It was amazing. The final was really fast. Lani and Summer pushed me to the limit," explained Ledecky after exiting the water.

After an evenly matched first 600 meters, Ledecky was able to keep the pace in the last 200 meters.

"I just told myself I had to keep believing in myself. Tonight I just wanted to enjoy the moment, I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point in my career," added the American, who now has 23 world titles to her impressive tally.