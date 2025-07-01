Sinner crushes Nardi and reaches the second round of Wimbledon

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de julio, 2025

In a new day of intense heat in London, the No. 1 in the ATP ranking, Italian Jannik Sinner, won convincingly in the first round of Wimbledon against his compatriot Luca Nardi, No. 95, in three sets (6-4, 6-3, 6-0).

From the start of the duel, Sinner displayed his usual level of tennis and left no room to work with for his rival, whom he beat in 1 hour and 49 minutes.

"I'm very happy to come back here, to such a special place for me. Playing against an Italian is bad luck, but one of us had to advance, and luckily it was me," said Sinner at the end of the duel.

The first set was the most evenly matched, although Sinner didn't let the opportunity to score slip away. His accuracy and level improved as the games went by, and Nardi began to make more unforced errors.

The second set also went to Sinner, just like the third set, in which the ATP No. 1 smashed his compatriot to certify his victory and advance. Nardi was unable to add a single game.

In the next round, Sinner will face Australian Aleksandar Vukic. The Italian is looking to win his first Wimbledon.

The surprise of the day was Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian, No. 7 in the ATP ranking and semifinalist last year, said goodbye to Wimbledon after losing to Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1).

Pegula says goodbye to Wimbledon

In the women's draw, American Jessica Pegula, No. 3 in the WTA ranking, closed her participation in Wimbledon after being eliminated by Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who won easily in two sets (6-2, 6-3).