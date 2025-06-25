CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada, Honduras, Guatemala and Panama complete the quarterfinal lineup

Honduras celebrates one of the goals it scored against Curaçao Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de junio, 2025

The national teams of Canada, Honduras, Guatemala and Panama did their job and managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday in the United States.

A phase that already includes Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United States and Costa Rica, which earned their spots after finishing in the top two positions in each of their respective groups.

On the last day of the group stage, the Canadians defeated El Salvador 2-0, with goals from Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan. A result that served them to finish first in Group B.

The other place in Group B that assured a place in the quarterfinals was won by Honduras, who beat Curaçao 2-1. The Honduran goals were scored by Jorge Álvarez and Luis Palma, while Edrick Menjivar scored for the visitors.

In Group C, Guatemala—which finished second in the standings—beat Guadeloupe 3-2. Leading the group was Panama, which did away with Jamaica 4-1, with a hat-trick by Ismael Diaz.

Mexico defends its crown, after defeating Panama in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023.